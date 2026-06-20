Seasonable Conditions to Last Through Father’s Day Weekend and Beyond!

As a high pressure system covers our region, we will remain mostly dry for the next 2 days. That being said, a few brief showers are possible in the higher elevations, but will not provide a lot of rainfall.

sat 605

The high temperatures could not be more seasonable! All regions have a forecasted high temperature that matches its average; a rareity!

zone by zone

Though the winds will be slightly calmer than yesterday, they could be gusty at times. Wind gusts will peak around dinner time but will calm down as we head overnight into tomorrow morning.

roanoke

All in all, it will be a great day to explore the great outdoors. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for the afternoon, so try to make the most of it!

park

Father’s day is tomorrow, and it is looking like another beautiful day! We will start off nice and sunny, but could see a couple quick showers later in the afternoon and evening ahead of a very wet Monday.

Monday will have scattered showers throughout the area with thunderstorms coming in the afternoon. As for the rest of the week, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, but will remain mostly dry for a majority of the day.