Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Monday, June 22

With the heat and humidity abundant in our atmosphere, it was only a matter of time before we saw our next risk for severe weather.

Timeframe 12-8 PM

A strong cold front will sweep through the region on Monday, bringing in the possibility of severe thunderstorms to hit the region. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight risk for severe weather as well.

Monday 2 PM

Winds will be the primary threat with this system, with a potential for damaging gusts throughout the afternoon. With a stark temperature contrast ahead of the front and behind the front, you’ll certainly feel the cooler air rush into the region, even if you aren’t experiencing a thunderstorm at that given moment.

Monday 4 PM

We can’t rule out the risk of flooding in some areas either. While yes... we are still under drought conditions, any thunderstorm cell that pops up could produce significant rainfall rates that lead to the ground not absorbing moisture quickly enough, leading to flooding.

The hail threat is relatively low, as this setup just isn’t conducive to any significant hail. However, an isolated instance could appear in any supercells that develop.

Winds are primary threat

The timing of this system appears to begin around noon and continue until around 8 p.m. The best chance for severe weather appears to be around 2-5 p.m., so certainly keep an eye on the sky and the radar if you happen to be outside tomorrow. However, I would forgo any outdoor plans or events, and be sure you have any outdoor furniture or items secured.

As always, we’ll continue to keep you informed.