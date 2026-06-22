Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning in Floyd County.

Troopers say they were called to Floyd Highway around 10 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and several other vehicles.

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According to investigators, 69-year-old Kenneth Martin Wingfield of Roanoke was riding his Harley-Davidson north when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound Chevrolet Cruze. After that, he collided head-on with a Range Rover.

Wingfield died at the scene, VSP said.

The crash is still under investigation.