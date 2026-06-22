Man arrested in connection with South Boston apartment homicide

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide at the Willow Oaks Apartment Complex in South Boston, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Officers were called to the complex around 11:39 p.m. Friday, June 19. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Hasan Barksdale, who appeared to have been shot. Barksdale was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

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During the investigation, law enforcement identified Robert Penick as a suspect and obtained several warrants for his arrest. Authorities later determined that Penick had traveled to the Lynchburg area on Saturday. With help from the Lynchburg Police Department, Penick was arrested after a pursuit with officers.

Penick faces several charges, including:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Felon in possession of a firearm

Investigators are still gathering information about the incident and asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have seen suspicious activity or has video footage (including doorbell or dash cameras), to come forward.

Penick is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. He has also been charged with preventing a law enforcement officer from making an arrest.