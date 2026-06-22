Interim Montgomery County Sheriff Robert Page wins Republican firehouse primary

Interim Montgomery County Sheriff Robert Page has secured a spot on the November ballot after defeating Tim Shepherd in Saturday’s Republican firehouse primary.

Page has served as interim sheriff since Hank Partin announced his retirement in late March. Page joined the sheriff’s office in 2013 and recently led its Criminal Warrant Division. He also served as a full-time member of the U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Virginia Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

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Page is set to face the winner of the Democratic primary on Aug. 4. Currently, the three Democratic candidates are retired county sheriff’s office Capt. Ed Hertling, Christiansburg police Lt. Tim Brown and former county sheriff’s office Lt. Greg Warden.

According to Page’s campaign website, his top priorities include public safety, deputy welfare, servant leadership, inter-agency partnerships, school safety and jail rehabilitation and reentry.

Early voting is already underway for the Aug. 4 primary, and the general election will take place on Nov. 3.

“Thanks to EVERYONE who came out to vote yesterday,” the Montgomery County Republican Party said in a Facebook post. “Turnout exceeded not just our expectations but our hopes as well. After an overwhelming showing by Montgomery County, the Montgomery County GOP is proud to announce that our candidate for the Sheriff’s position is Robert Page. He has our full support and backing going into this most critical of elections in November.”