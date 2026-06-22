Moose the dog rescued by Galax Fire Department after paw gets stuck

The Galax Fire Department came to the rescue of a four-legged friend over the weekend.

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department came to the rescue of a four-legged friend over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to help a dog named Moose, who had gotten his paw stuck in the arm of a bench seat. A veterinarian from Healing Springs Animal Hospital was also called to the scene to help sedate Moose and keep him calm.

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The fire department was able to safely remove Moose’s paw from the bench seat and reunite him with his grateful family, safe and sound.