Angels of Assisi holds 2026 Summer Mega Adoption Event

ROANOKE, Va. – 15 local shelters brought dozens of pets to the Berglund Center on Saturday for Angels of Assisi’s first-ever Summer Mega Adoption Event.

Dogs, cats and other small animals were all up to possibly find their forever homes. 15 shelters and rescue organizations from across the region came together under one roof - giving families the chance to meet hundreds of adoptable pets in a single location.

The event marked the first-ever summer version of Angels of Assisi’s Mega Adoption Event, which is traditionally held during the winter.

Pet-related businesses were also on hand to provide training advice, supplies and other resources for new pet owners.

“Adopting an animal is a great choice because not only are you adding a family member, you’re also helping the community. You’re helping get dogs out of kill shelters off the streets, and you’re giving them a loving home.” Gracie Boliek, Communications Manager at Angels of Assisi

Organizers hope the summer event will help even more animals find loving homes around Southwest Virginia.