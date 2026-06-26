Judge blocks Virginia’s assault weapons ban

A judge in Lancaster County has issued an injunction blocking the Virginia State Police from enforcing the state’s new assault weapons ban.

The new gun control law, SB749, would restrict the sale, transfer and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines, with some exceptions. Violators could face a Class 1 misdemeanor. While current owners may keep firearms they already legally own, the new restrictions have sparked controversy and debate.

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Virginia’s assault weapons ban was originally set to take effect July 1.

Attorney General Jay Jones called the ruling “disappointing” and said the state will file a motion to appeal the temporary injunction.

See Jones’ full statement below: