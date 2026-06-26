Judge blocks Virginia’s assault weapons ban

A judge in Lancaster County has issued an injunction blocking the Virginia State Police from enforcing the state’s new assault weapons ban.
The new gun control law, SB749, would restrict the sale, transfer and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines, with some exceptions. Violators could face a Class 1 misdemeanor. While current owners may keep firearms they already legally own, the new restrictions have sparked controversy and debate.
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Virginia’s assault weapons ban was originally set to take effect July 1.
Attorney General Jay Jones called the ruling “disappointing” and said the state will file a motion to appeal the temporary injunction.
See Jones’ full statement below:
Today, in Lancaster County a judge issued an injunction against the Virginia State Police (VSP), pausing the VSP from taking steps to implement or enforce Virginia’s new assault weapons ban. Attorney General Jay Jones issued the following statement:
“Gun violence is the key driver of violent crime in this Commonwealth and nation, and assault weapons are designed intentionally to inflict maximum damage in a matter of seconds. The assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor will save lives in the Commonwealth and is compliant with the Constitution of Virginia.
This ruling is disappointing and puts our communities at risk. The Commonwealth will urgently file a motion to stay this ruling and appeal this temporary injunction. We will continue to vigorously defend Virginia’s assault weapons ban and magazine capacity restrictions and uphold the laws designed to keep Virginians safe.”Attorney General Jay Jones