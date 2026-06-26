K9 Knox retires after nearly a decade with the Lynchburg Police Department

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A furry member of the Lynchburg Police Department is turning in his badge after nearly a decade of dedicated service.

K9 Knox, who joined the police department in 2017, is officially retiring.

Recommended Videos

During his career, he was deployed more than 1,000 times and helped officers with locating narcotics, tracking suspects, and apprehending violent offenders.

Knox, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, served alongside two handlers during his career, Officer Barb and Sgt. Reed.

“Simply put, Knox is the gold standard,” the police department said. “His heart, determination, and commitment to the mission have made him an exceptional police K9 and a valued member of the Lynchburg Police Department.”

Now, Knox will enjoy a peaceful retirement on his handler’s family farm.