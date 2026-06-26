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Weather

Scorching weekend ahead as temperatures climb into 90s

The humidity creeps up as well

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

HOT next week

The summertime heat is in full swing, and conditions next week will only amplify it.

90s

Highs today reside in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the area, making for another hot and humid day. That temperature trend continues into the weekend as well, with the chance for showers and storms gradually increasing.

stormy and steamy

A front will pass through during the weekend, leading to the chance for thunderstorms both days. However, once that front passes, it won’t take long for the heat to return.

Next week

Highs next week will eventually creep into the upper 90s and potentially the 100s. This scorching weather looks likely to continue into the month of July as well.

HOT next week

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