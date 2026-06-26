64-year-old man dies in Bedford County motorcycle crash
The crash happened on Thursday at about 1:30 a.m.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford County.
The crash happened on Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. on Route 501 at the intersection of Route 841.
Authorities say 64-year-old Harald Dee Hiser, Jr. of Buena Vista was riding north on a Harley Davidson when he hit a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash is still under investigation.
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