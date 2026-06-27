Car crashes into home, two people shot, found dead in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. – A car crashed into a home and two people were shot and subsequently found dead in Gretna on Saturday, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said the county’s 911 center received reports of a motor vehicle crash in the 12000 block of East Gretna Road around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a home. After entering the home, they notified law enforcement to their findings.

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Authorities said they arrived and found the bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Roanoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause and manner of death. Both identities are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Law enforcement is now actively investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7723.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.