Star City Motor Madness holds 2026 car show in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The engines were revved up in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday as Star City Motor Madness held a car show with over 300 vehicles!

The event took place on Jefferson Street, where attendees got to check out both cars and plenty of food trucks.

“We have everything - all the way back, generally, we have Model Ts, back in the teens, all the way up to new high-horsepower supercars. And Ferraris even!” Tom Cox, co-founder of Star City Motor Madness

The annual event raises money for the Virginia Museum of Transportation and other local nonprofits while simultaneously drawing thousands of automotive enthusiasts to the Star City.