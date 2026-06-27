Virginia homeschool families find connection beyond curriculum at Franklin County event

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – With more than 65,000 homeschooled students in Virginia, local organizations are building spaces where families can find more than just textbooks — they’re finding each other.

The third annual Homeschool Curriculum Show and Tell in Franklin County drew families browsing curriculum tables, and children trying hands-on projects. But for many, the tabling event was less about purchasing materials and more about building community.

The event was held at the Furnace Creek Baptist Church, who helped provide space and food for the event.

One educational program tabling at the event was the New College Institute, who offers STEM programs for all students such as high school robotics teams.

Joshua, a homeschooled student and programmer for STAGS, a high school robotics team in Martinsville offered by the New College Institute, said the group gave him more than just a place to tinker.

“Honestly, I think most of my friends come from this team,” he said.

Thinking alike, building together

Joshua said the team’s shared mindset made it easy to plug in.

“Basically, everyone on this team thinks like me and they love building stuff and programming stuff and doing all the stuff I like doing, so it’s really easy for me to communicate my ideas,” he said.

Joe Sumner, executive director of New College Institute who oversees STAGS, said events like the show and tell reflect a broader goal of making sure all students — regardless of how they’re educated — have access to the skills they’ll need.

“We want to ensure that no matter what the delivery method, no matter what the format or location, we want to make sure that every student has the same opportunity to get exposure and to really learn what it takes to develop those technology skills for the future,” Sumner said.

Hub of a wheel

The event is organized by the Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, led by homeschool mothers who say the mission goes beyond curriculum sales.

Rachelle Hodges, president of the Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, said the organization works to support families with a range of needs.

“We have some that are hard of hearing, we have some that have different disabilities that they need special help with their education as well,” Hodges said. “And we’re able to point them to where they need to go and find resources for them for free.”

Aislynn Locklear, secretary of the Homeschool Hub of Franklin County, said the group sees itself as a connector.

“We envision ourselves as the hub of a wheel where we’re the middle point, and we’re connecting people to all these different things that are available out there,” Locklear said.

Lessons beyond the books

For Joshua, those connections have shaped more than his social life, they’ve changed how he works.

“I tend to like to work by myself, but this team has really helped me understand how to work with other people, how to communicate better, and like how to get a common goal done,” he said.