Woman dead, man arrested following shooting incident in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead and a man has been arrested following a shooting incident that occurred in Northeast Roanoke on Saturday night, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 2900 block of Bluestone Avenue NE around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead at the scene and a man inside the home.

Recommended Videos

Authorities found that an argument between the man and the woman escalated, resulting in the shooting.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Alexus Edmunds. The man was identified as 23-year-old Tiahjae Silas Paige. Paige was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.