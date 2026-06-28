Water safety tips every boater, swimmer should know this Fourth of July weekend

CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. – With the Fourth of July just days away, families across Southwest Virginia are gearing up to hit the water. But before heading out, officials are urging boaters, swimmers and water sports enthusiasts to put safety first.

Virginia State Police Conservation Officer Ron Wood invited 10 News for a ride-along for a firsthand look at what every person on the water should know before launching this holiday weekend.

Life jackets save lives

The numbers tell a sobering story.

“Last year we had 10 boat fatalities and of the 10, 9 of them were not wearing life jackets,” Wood said.

Officials say the single easiest way to stay safe on the water is ensuring every person on board has a properly fitting life jacket. Wood emphasized that having a lifejacket that fits can make all the difference. An adult sized lifejacket on a child can slip off in an accident.

Before you leave the dock

Beyond life jackets, Wood says preparation before launching is critical. Boaters should confirm their vessel has all required safety equipment, check weather conditions and designate a sober operator before getting underway.

“Have a float plan, let people know where you’re going, what time you should return, what to do if you don’t return,” Wood said.

Having a plan in place can be the difference in an emergency.

“Being prepared, having that life jacket, designating a sober operator helps you out in the long run,” he added.

Low lake levels pose added risk

Drought conditions across parts of Southwest Virginia have lowered lake levels in some areas, creating new hazards beneath the surface.

Wood is urging boaters to keep an extra set of eyes on the water ahead of them.

“Just because last year there was enough water there doesn’t mean that this year there’s going to be the same,” Wood said. “So be on the lookout for logs, submerged items so you’re not running around and causing damage to your boat and ultimately damage to yourself.”

Jet skis vs. boats: Key rules to know

Jet skis and personal watercraft are a popular choice on holiday weekends, but they come with their own set of rules under Virginia State Police regulations.

Unlike boats, jet skis are prohibited from operating after sunset under VSP rules. Riders are also required to maintain at least 50 feet of distance from other boats at all times. Officials say these rules exist to reduce the risk of collisions, especially in high-traffic areas during busy holiday weekends when visibility and reaction time are at a premium.

Swimmers, paddleboarders need to stay visible

It is not just boaters who need to stay alert. Swimmers, paddleboarders and kayakers are being reminded to make themselves visible to nearby watercraft at all times.

“Don’t assume that they see you, assume they don’t see you so that way everyone goes home after the weekend,” Wood said.

The bottom line

As lakes across the region fill up with holiday weekend traffic, Wood’s message is straightforward.

“Enjoy the holiday weekend. Just be smart, do it sensibly and do it sober,” he said.

A few extra safety steps before leaving the dock, officials say, can make all the difference.