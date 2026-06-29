Lexington Golf and Country Club gets extensive renovations

LEXINGTON, Va. – The pieces to an interactive sculpture are being placed in Lexington — and the terrain (the medium, if you will) is the former Lexington Golf and Country Club. The aging, “outdated” facility is being reshaped into a state-of-the-art asset now known as Tribrook Club, blending modern upgrades with a deep sense of history and nostalgia.

The club traces its roots to 1902, and leaders say preserving that legacy has been a priority from day one.

“We’re gonna celebrate 125 years as a club next year, one of the oldest clubs in Virginia with a very steep history dating back to when it was formed in 1902,” said Jason Melvin, with the Tribrook Club Board of Managers. “That’s really important… making sure we continue celebrate the history of the club celebrate the people that were so integral to founding it and making what it is today.”

Over time, the second-oldest country club in Virginia had faded into near obscurity — and at the same time, Washington and Lee University’s golf teams needed a top-notch course to call home.

Now, those needs are being blended through what organizers call a rare partnership between the university and the club — with a redesign being led by golf course architects Lester George and Vinny Giles.

A partnership with a wider impact

Under the arrangement, Washington and Lee fundraising for its golf programs helps ensure the renovated course meets NCAA competitive standards, while club members gain upgraded facilities and the modern golf challenge they’ve been longing for.

“This is a community university regional asset, and we have a very special opportunity to change it sort of permanently for the good of everybody,” said Beau Dudley, Senior Advisor, Washington and Lee University Advancement. “Yes, it will be a huge boom for our golf teams… but we love the fact that the existing membership bought into the concept, the school is excited about it.”

Private club — with multiple membership levels

Organizers say Tribrook Club will be private moving forward, but it will offer multiple levels of membership, including options for students at Washington and Lee, VMI and Southern Virginia University.

Restoring the land — and building a tournament-ready course

The course itself was originally carved out of nearly 160 acres, including the Tribrook Farm, and leaders say the renovation is working to bring the property back to a look that more closely resembles its earlier days.

Peter Danaher, the Tribrook golf course superintendent, said restoring the landscape is a key part of the design plan.

“The course was built in the early ’70s by Ellis Maples. This used to be farm field. There was no trees here,” Danaher said. “So we removed a lot of those [pine trees] to open that back up, and I think a lot of design integrity was maintained in the process.”

At the same time, the club is expanding the course to 7,000 yards to support college tournament play. Leaders say the layout will include six sets of tees, designed to accommodate golfers of all skill levels.

What else is being built

Along with coursework, plans also include:

A new clubhouse

A pool

An event pavilion

An instructional center

The grand reopening is slated for next May, but that didn’t stop us from checking in now, as Lexington’s old work of art gets closer to being museum-worthy again.