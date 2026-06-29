Police searching for man following armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Lynchburg on Friday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a store clerk who claimed a man entered the business and pointed a gun while demanding an undisclosed amount of money. The man then fled on foot, and no injuries were reported.

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Authorities said the suspect is believed to be connected with other robberies in the area. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a face covering.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Gauthier (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.