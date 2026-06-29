Refuge on Memorial opens as Lynchburg’s newest 24-hour emergency shelter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A former church in Lynchburg is now home to a new mission — providing around-the-clock help to people with nowhere else to go.

The Refuge on Memorial officially cut the ribbon on its doors, launching as a 24-hour shelter and day center as the city and its nonprofit partners work to expand emergency shelter space. The facility, the result of a community renovation effort stretching from 2024 to 2026, is designed to welcome anyone in need — day or night — with fewer barriers to getting inside.

Shelter opens with capacity for 50

The newly renovated space can house up to 50 people in its overnight emergency shelter, according to Claude Gardner, executive director of the Refuge on Memorial.

“Our facility can hold up to 50 folks in our overnight emergency shelter. We are servicing men, women, as well as entire family units. We also have space for those who have been sexually exploited or maybe fleeing domestic violence as well,” Gardner said.

Gardner added that early numbers are encouraging and expected to grow.

“Overnight we are averaging about 10 or 11. By the first, we will have at least 15,” he said.

‘No one would be left out’

The low-barrier model is central to the shelter’s philosophy. While low-barrier doesn’t mean no barrier, guests are encouraged to work with an on-site case management team — meeting people where they are to help get them where they need to be.

S.Y. Younger, senior pastor of the Ramp Church International, said the vision behind the shelter was rooted in radical inclusion.

“Our desire was to have a shelter that no matter what someone’s issues were, no matter what their background was, even if they didn’t have all their documentation, that no one would be left out in the cold of the winter and no one would be left out in the heat of the summer,” Younger said.

What’s next for the Refuge

The Refuge on Memorial will operate as both a shelter and a day center, remaining open around the clock and connecting guests to partner agencies and next steps. Staff and organizers also outlined future phases of service they plan to add as more resources come online.