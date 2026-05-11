Lots of Sunshine for the Class of 2026!

Virginia Tech

May 13-16

Spring Commencement for Virginia Tech looks like it will be quite nice for all outdoor ceremonies (all ceremonies on the 13th are indoors, but you’ll probably need an umbrella on the way to and from!). If you’re heading to Blacksburg, it could be a bit chilly for some of the morning ceremonies, but otherwise looks like the weather will be phenomenal. University Commencement is May 15 at 8:30 AM.

James Madison University

May 14-16

If you’re heading up I-81 to Harrisonburg to JMU, it appears there will be lots of sunshine for the Spring 2026 Commencement. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb as the week progresses, so it could be quite warm by Saturday! Winds will be pretty calm as well.

University of Virginia

May 16 and 17

It’s going to be a warm weekend for the University of Virginia’s Final Exercises and Graduation Ceremonies for Spring 2026. Expect temperatures to climb into the 80s if you’re heading to Charlottesville. It may even get into the 90s by Sunday. Certainly a preview of summer to wrap up the semester for the Class of 2026!

Longwood University

May 15 & 16

Heading down 460 to Farmville for Longwood’s 2026 Spring Commencement? Well, expect lots of sunshine and dry weather. Hole in one conditions continue from Friday and into Saturday, with a bit of a warmer day in the 80s for the Undergraduate Ceremony.

From a statewide perspective, the weather appears quite favorable for graduation ceremonies this week. Regardless, of where you are, you’ll definitely need sunscreen for any outdoor ceremonies with the abundance of sunshine.

Congratulations to the Class of 2026!