One arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Altavista

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Photo of K9 Xero and Robert Barbour.

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Altavista on Friday, Altavista Police Department said.

APD said they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle around 8:53 p.m. on Friday for an equipment violation. During the stop, a narcotics detection K9 conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted law enforcement to the possible presence of drugs.

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Authorities said they then searched the vehicle and seized the following:

suspected cocaine

suspected methamphetamine

assorted pills

marijuana

ammunition

multiple cellular phones

scales

an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

As a result, 32-year-old Robert Barbour of Lynchburg was arrested on the following charges:

Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance involving 10 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (crack cocaine)

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Barbour is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Rustburg without bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.