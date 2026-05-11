One arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Altavista on Friday, Altavista Police Department said.
APD said they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle around 8:53 p.m. on Friday for an equipment violation. During the stop, a narcotics detection K9 conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted law enforcement to the possible presence of drugs.
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Authorities said they then searched the vehicle and seized the following:
- suspected cocaine
- suspected methamphetamine
- assorted pills
- marijuana
- ammunition
- multiple cellular phones
- scales
- an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency
As a result, 32-year-old Robert Barbour of Lynchburg was arrested on the following charges:
- Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance involving 10 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (crack cocaine)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
Barbour is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Rustburg without bond.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.