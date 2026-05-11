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Woman arrested following drug investigation in Bedford County, facing child abuse charges

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Kelly Ayers Bailey. (Copyright 2026 by Bedford County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Bedford County, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said on Thursday, they were conducting part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, Kelly Ayers Bailey of Moneta was arrested and charged with the following:

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  • three counts of Felony Child Abuse and Neglect
  • Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II While in Possession of a Firearm

Bailey is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.