Soggy start to Monday morning!

Monday, you will need the umbrella as you’re headed out the door. Showers are now overtaking the area. Heavier bands of rainfall are embedded within this system. This will bring a good amount of rain, around a half inch to a quarter of an inch of rain throughout Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Radar current as of 6:50 (WSLS 2026)

Out the door forecast of course requires the umbrella with those showers lasting through the second half of the day.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Clear skies return to the region around 4 to 5 p.m. as rain wraps up. Cloud cover clears rapidly overnight and into Tuesday when high pressure fills in quickly.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The amount of rain expected from this system isn’t enough to break the rainfall deficit of nearly 5.8″ however, we will take anything that we can get at this point!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

High pressure controls the region briefly on Tuesday before another weather-maker moves in on Wednesday. Have a great week!