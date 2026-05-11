Congressional candidate Beth Macy to speak at Monday rally in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Beth Macy, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, is expected to speak to rally-goers outside Rep. Ben Cline’s Roanoke office on Monday at noon.

Macy will address the recent Virginia Supreme Court decision overturning the redistricting vote, as well as other topics related to the 6th District campaign.

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The former Roanoke Times reporter and “Dopesick” author officially announced her run for Congress in November 2025.

“I have spent my entire professional career giving a voice to the voiceless, giving a face to the forgotten and holding those who abuse power to account. Those of us in the Sixth District, or whatever it may become, will fight for all the people in the region,” Macy said previously.

The event will be held near Elmwood Park at the corner of Jefferson Street and Franklin Road, rain or shine.