Roanoke City Council set to approve $421.5 million budget

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council is set to approve its final budget on Monday, May 11.

City leaders have proposed a $421.5 million budget for the 2027 fiscal year, an increase of about $13 million over last year. As previously reported, the proposal will include job cuts, smaller annual pay raises and changes to capital projects, all in an effort to avoid raising taxes.

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Council members finalized the budget in mid-April and announced plans to cut more than 100 city positions, scale back raises, and pull about $50 million in capital projects from the five-year plan. Among the projects impacted are Fishburn Mansion, the Belmont Library and several park improvements.

The final budget is scheduled for a vote Monday at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers, 215 Church Ave., on the fourth floor.