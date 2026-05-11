Several areas under boil water notice in City of Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – Several areas in the City of Covington are under a boil water notice due to a main water line break off West Gilliam Street, according to city officials.
This notice applies to the following areas:
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- West Indian Valley Road
- Gilliam Street
- Wood Street
- Gum Avenue
- Plum Avenue
- South Pitzer Ridge Road
- Wildwood Drive
The boil water advisory will stay in place until further notice. City officials say you might experience low water pressure or even a complete loss of water. If that happens, be sure to boil your water before using it, at least until crews have finished repairs and tested the water.
Don’t drink or cook with tap water without boiling it first, as it could contain contaminants and may not be safe. For now, stick to boiled or bottled water for drinking and preparing food.
If you have questions, you can call the City of Covington Public Works at 540-965-6321.