‘Dopesick’ writer Beth Macy announces run for Virginia’s 6th District, setting up contested 2026 Democratic primary

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Beth Macy, former Roanoke Times reporter and author of the 2018 book Dopesick, announced she is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 6th District as a Democrat in the 2026 midterm elections.

Macy officially announced her candidacy in Roanoke on Tuesday at the Historic Fire Station #1. This sets up a contested Democratic primary in the 6th District against Ken Mitchell, the party’s nominee in 2024, and Pete Barlow, a former FEMA emergency manager.

The seat has been held by Rep. Ben Cline since 2019. The district is reliably Republican; no Democrat has won the seat since 1990. It also went to Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears by around 16 percentage points in the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election.

