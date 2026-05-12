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82-year-old dies in I-81 crash in Rockbridge County

Authorities say the crash happened Monday morning at the 198.6 mile marker

10 News Digital Team

(WSLS)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – An 82-year-old died in a crash in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened Monday at about 7 a.m. on southbound Interstate 81 at the 198.6 mile marker.

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Authorities say a Lexus RX-450 lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway, and hit the trees. We’re told the passenger, 82-year-old Foster Lee Ware, II, of Montgomery, Alabama, died at the scene. No word yet on the state of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

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