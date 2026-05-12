New naloxone vending boxes launching in Henry County, Martinsville and Roanoke to help prevent overdoses

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, in partnership with the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition (VHRC), has launched a new initiative to expand access to naloxone through the placement of vending boxes in high-need areas across the Roanoke and Western Piedmont regions.

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus is partnering with the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition to help save lives and prevent opioid overdoses in Southwest Virginia.

To address the ongoing opioid crisis, the organizations have installed six naloxone vending boxes in high-need areas across the region, including Roanoke, Martinsville and Henry County.

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“We’re proud to support the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition in expanding access to naloxone across the Western Piedmont,” said Jamie Dixon, Whole Health & Equity Director for Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. “Increasing access to this lifesaving resource is critical to preventing overdose and strengthening the health of our communities.”

Naloxone is a rapid-acting medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing. The vending boxes will provide free naloxone to anyone who needs it.

“Overdose rates in our communities are more than double the state average, and these are lives that matter,” said Danny Clawson, Executive Director of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition. “These naloxone boxes put lifesaving tools directly into the hands of those most likely to respond first, and we’re grateful to Anthem HealthKeepers Plus for helping make that possible.”

The Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition is a peer-run organization dedicated to improving community health by reducing the adverse effects of drug use. In addition to distributing naloxone, the group provides testing for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C, offers social services support for people experiencing homelessness or domestic violence, and delivers education and training on overdose prevention and harm reduction practices.