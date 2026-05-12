City of Roanoke hosts Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Vote Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – After months of debate, disagreements and tough decisions, the Roanoke City Council has passed next year’s budget.

Council approved a $421.5 million spending plan, but only after making major cuts citywide.

The final budget eliminates more than 100 positions, reduces annual pay raises and cuts more than $50 million from capital improvement projects.

Just a few weeks ago, the city was facing a nearly $19 million shortfall. City leaders were able to balance the budget without raising taxes, but some departments took big hits.

One of the most impacted departments was Roanoke City Public Schools. 10 News spoke with two members of the Roanoke City Council of Parent Teacher Associations, along with Mayor Joe Cobb, about their reaction to Monday night’s vote.

Mayor Cobb said that this has been the toughest budget season he’s had during his 8 years on council. Cobb also highlighted that council is already looking ahead and closely monitoring spending and revenue on a monthly basis to avoid getting in the same situation again.