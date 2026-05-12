Goshen First Aid rescue chief arrested on embezzlement charges after investigation

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested a Goshen Rescue Chief and charged him with embezzlement after an investigation into the Goshen First Aid Crew.

According to officials, the investigation began following the receipt of a complaint in the fall of 2024. The complaint stemmed from issues identified during the organization’s routine annual financial audit and included allegations of misuse of departmental vehicles and questionable spending of organization funds.

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As part of the investigation, investigators reviewed financial records and identified multiple expenditures that appeared to fall outside the normal scope of the organization’s daily operations, including purchases determined to be possibly personal in nature.

As a result of the investigation, the organization’s Rescue Chief, 55-year-old Barry Arnold of Millboro, was arrested and charged with the following:

§ 18.2-112 – Embezzlement by officers, etc., of public or other funds (two counts)

• § 18.2-22 – Conspiracy to commit a felony (two counts)

“While this investigation focuses on the actions of a few specific individuals, it is important to recognize the countless volunteer first responders who give their time, energy, and personal sacrifice to serve their communities with integrity and dedication,” said Sheriff Tony McFaddin.

The Goshen First Aid Crew provides emergency medical services to residents of the Town of Goshen and the surrounding areas of Rockbridge County and receives funding from Rockbridge County.

ROCOSO says that the investigation remains active and ongoing, additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.