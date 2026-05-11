Gov. Spanberger signs paid family and medical leave program into law, first southern state to do so

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Virginia is set to become the first southern state with a paid family and medical leave program.

On Friday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation that will create a paid family and medical leave program in the state that will provide job protection and paid time off for major events like:

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Caring for a new child (birth, adoption, foster care)

Recovering from a serious health condition

Caring for a family member with a serious health condition

Military family needs

Domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking

14 other states and Washington D.C. currently offer similar programs; Virginia’s will offer up to 12 weeks of paid time off.

The Virginia Employment Commission will begin collecting contributions on April 1, 2028, and benefits will begin on Dec. 1, 2028.

“Today, we are empowering millions of Virginia parents and workers with the security, dignity, and peace of mind they deserve. Virginia is now the first state in the South to create a paid family and medical leave program. Under this landmark law, hardworking Virginians will have the freedom to take care of loved ones, recover from illness, and spend time with their newborns — all with the confidence that they will keep their paychecks. Because no one should have to choose between spending time with their newborn and paying their bills. No one should have to drain their savings or fall behind on rent because a loved one gets sick. And no one should be forced to return to work while facing a serious illness.” “Not only is this law a huge win for workers, but it will allow small- and mid-sized businesses to better thrive in our Commonwealth by offering competitive benefits they previously could not afford. Thank you to Senator Boysko, Delegate Sewell, and every other leader in the General Assembly who has worked for years to get paid family and medical leave across the finish line. I am proud to partner with you to deliver this historic achievement for Virginia workers and parents, and I look forward to continuing working together as we make our Commonwealth a better place to start a family, create a career, and build a business.” Gov. Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger signed the legislation alongside various lawmakers in Richmond on Monday. Proponents of the program believe it could assist over 3 million Virginians.

The Virginia Employment Commission released a FAQ sheet regarding the legislation here.