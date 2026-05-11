Lynchburg drivers adjust as gas prices climb above $4 a gallon nationwide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Drivers across the U.S. are feeling more pain at the pump, with the national average now just above $4 a gallon. In Virginia, prices are hovering around $4.30 a gallon, pushing many families to rethink when—and where—they fill up.

In Lynchburg, some drivers say the higher prices are changing their routines and forcing them to be more strategic about errands.

“I try to limit my driving so if I know I’m going one place in a day, I’ll typically do two stores in a day just to limit my driving,” said Zoe Brightwell, a Lynchburg resident.

Others say they’re still searching for the best deal, but the impact varies depending on how often they drive and what fuel they use.

“I only burn certain kinds of gas and as long as it’s close by, I’ll go to the next gas station to get gas. It doesn’t affect me as much as others I’m sure,” said Barry Edwards, a Lynchburg resident.

While driving around Lynchburg, the cheapest price I found was $4.03 a gallon at Sam’s Club. Drivers told me finding lower prices often comes down to planning ahead—and using apps to track deals in real time.

“I use GasBuddy. I generally use GasBuddy to look and see what’s going on around town,” Edwards said.

Brightwell said wholesale clubs are often her go-to, but timing is everything when you’re trying to avoid paying more elsewhere.

“I typically try to go to Sam’s Club to get gas, or any wholesale place, because it’s cheaper but if I know I’m going to run out of gas within the next three days, I will try to time it so I will come to Sam’s Club,” Brightwell said.