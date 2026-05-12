A foggy Tuesday start, storms resume Wednesday

Dense fog alerts are now in place across the viewing area until 9 a.m. Visibility is affected, so please be sure to plan in extra time for the morning commute!

Fog Alerts (WSLS 2026)

Your out-the-door forecast is a chilly one as well, so you will need to grab the coat as you head out the door. We warm up quickly Tuesday afternoon with our highs reaching back into the 70s! It will be a fantastic day to get outside later on in the day.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We are seeing temperatures slowly increasing for the second half of the week and weekend, thanks to the ridge out toward the west making its way into the eastern half of the country.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Besides the temperature change, we do have a shift headed our way Wednesday as our next weather maker moves into the region. Showers and storms will head our way Wednesday afternoon and evening, some of which could be on the stronger side. Heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts are possible with these storms.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Once we get through Wednesday’s stormy weather, we are dry and beautiful for the second half of the week! Temperatures rebound quickly into the 70s, 80s and possibly 90s for the second half of the week and weekend.