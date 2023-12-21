WSLS announces 2024 scholarship for graduating high school seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you a college-bound, graduating high school senior? Have demonstrated success in academics and sports, including activity competitions, marching band, or volunteering?

Well, we want to hear from you for the amazing chance to receive a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to two college-bound high school seniors.

The inaugural WSLS Scholarship will be awarded in April 2024, and students applying need to have their applications postmarked no later than March 31, 2024.

Application

You can access the application by clicking here or downloading the PDF below.

Mail your application to the address listed below.