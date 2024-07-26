Lynchburg business owners, locals optimistic amid Main Street construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Despite the construction on Main Street in Lynchburg, it’s business as usual for Mary Brockman on Friday. She opened Enchanted Antiques 26 years ago. Over the decades, she’s seen the revival of downtown firsthand.

“I’m thrilled to be down here,” said Brockman.

The latest update is the Downtown Renewal Construction project. Over the next two years, crews will replace underground water, sewer and stormwater lines along five blocks of Main Street from the 1200 block to the Lynchburg Expressway, blocking traffic and street parking in the process.

“Parking is already limited. So I know that [people need need] to be just more patient. Plan ahead,” said one local, Melissa Nolan.

10 News asked why Brockman was so supportive of the renovation.

“We don’t have a choice,” she said.

According to Scott Parkins, the Engineering manager for the City of Lynchburg’s Water Resources, some of the underground utility lines are over a hundred years old.

“They’ve exceeded their expected lifetime,” said Parkins.

Once the underground work is complete, crews will add streetscaping to beautify the area. Features will include new brick sidewalks, historically designed streetlights, new trees and plantings and redesigned parking and loading zone areas.

The multi-million dollar project began in 2016. Parkins said it will take time and patience to see the work pay off.

“Construction is construction. There will be dust. There will be some noise. But you know making sure that it is still accessible to everybody is very important to us,” said Parkins.

Growing pains for a growing city.

“It’s a needed annoyance,” said Nolan.

‘I think the people understand,” said Brockman. “We’ve got to stay in business. They want us to stay in business and they’re going to make it happen.”