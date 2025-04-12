Skip to main content
Local News

No Bounds Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser to Support Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities

Keshia Lynn, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Nonprofit

ROANOKE, Va. – No Bounds, a Roanoke group, that helps students with intellectual disabilities is asking for your help through a Fish Fry that’s taking place on Wednesday, April 16.

“One of the businesses that has invested in us and employed six of our boys is Cleansweep Debbie Lewis. And she is raising funds for us because she’s suddenly, you become very caring for the whole program when you invest in us,” said Founder and Executive Director Tina Bhandari.

No Bounds has several programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

One of the programs is education.

“So, we provide everything a college should do,” said Bhandari.

The group is also starting a new initiative called T.H.R.I.V.E, which is a health and wellness program.

T.H.R.I.V.E is teaming up with Gold’s Gym on Airport Road to give people in No Bounds a discount.

“ What we’re learning in their high school experiences, a lot of times they weren’t welcomed in the Gym. So there’s a big fear as they go into the Gym, so we’re starting with the basics on, this is a treadmill, this is free weights, and building their experience from there,” said Assistant Executive Director Coach Michael Hall.

Participants in No Bounds also take part in the Special Olympics.

Again, No Bounds is hosting a fish fry on Wednesday, April 16 for its programs and a little bit is being set aside for a new center one day.

“We always set aside some for our big dream, and that is to have our own space and place eventually,” said Bhandari.

About the Author
Keshia Lynn headshot

Keshia Lynn is a Multimedia Journalist for WSLS. She was born and raised in Maryland and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society from American University and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

