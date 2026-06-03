New Roanoke businesses discuss strategies for gathering customers

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s food scene is booming, but restaurant owners say the challenge is not opening — it’s getting neighbors to come back again and again.

Wingstop on Electric Road opened two weeks ago, and already people are lining up. The new restaurant says the first days have been a crash course in getting things right.

“We have been very fortunate to have a lot of feedback from the community — some good, some bad,” said Kelvin Edwards. “But it’s helped us measure where we need to go from here and how we’re going to make those steps happen.”

For many businesses, those first few weeks are spent finding their footing, training employees and adjusting to customer demand.

“It’s a large community,” Edwards said. “We’ve had some challenges, but we’ve had an absolute ball serving this community. We were fortunate enough to see almost a quarter of a million dollars in our first two weeks, thanks to the constituents here in the Roanoke Valley.”

Across town, Sakura Asian Fusion opened two months ago. General Manager Brandon said building a following took time and a few smart moves.

“We have social media accounts, and some people come in and make videos to post on social media,” Brandon said. “We appreciate those people as well.”

Word of mouth and social media posts helped get customers in the seats. But owners said keeping them coming back takes consistency, flexibility and patience from the community.

“Take your time, plan it out and be methodical,” Edwards said. “But you’re never truly going to get the experience of a grand opening or starting a new business until you just do it. A lot of times, it’s trial by fire. Stay positive.”

The city says it offers help ranging from training workshops to business counseling to give new restaurants a better chance at success. For more information, click here.