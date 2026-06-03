Virginia farmers feeling effects of months-long drought

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Parts of Virginia have not seen drought-free conditions since August of last year, and farmers in Southern Virginia are feeling the effects.

Johnny Hunt, owner of Route 5 Ranch, said the prolonged dry stretch has tested everything he knows about farming. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Hunt said. “This drought has really put a lot of things into perspective for us here in Southern Virginia.”

Hunt said farming leaves little room for error. He carefully selects seed genetics for different soil types across his fields and spends months preparing equipment — all to hit a precise planting window. The drought has made that window harder to reach. “We’re shooting for this window right here,” Hunt said. “So, it’s really been difficult for us to get everything in the ground in that window.”

Feeding his cattle has added another layer of stress. Because local hay supplies are caught in the same drought, Hunt said he may have to bring feed in from out of state. “Everywhere local here is in the same drought,” he said. “This doesn’t just stop right here with us farmers — it affects everybody down the line.”

The dry conditions are visible in the soil itself, which has turned crumbly and flaky. But a sudden downpour would not necessarily be the relief farmers need.

WSLS Meteorologist Edward Shaw, who has been tracking the drought since it began, said too much rain too fast can cause its own damage. “If you have heavy rainfall in a quick amount of time, it can very easily lead to flash flooding,” Shaw said. “It can still damage crops, and so you want it prolonged over a period of time.”

Shaw said the forecast is showing some encouraging signs. “We’re starting to get into a little bit more of a pattern where we have moisture flowing from the South along with some heat,” he said, “so that hopefully will provide for some showers and thunderstorms that provide beneficial rainfall to the area.”

For now, Hunt said there is little farmers can do but wait. “There’s nothing really that we can do,” he said. “At the end of the day, we put all of our faith in the good Lord to make it rain for us.”