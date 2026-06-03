Gov. Spanberger issues Flag Order in memory and respect of Deputy Logan Utt

Gov. Spanberger issued a Flag Order in memory of respect for Deputy Logan Utt, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, May 29.

The Governor issued the following statement on Wednesday:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Deputy Logan Utt of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, whose life of service, courage, and sacrifice exemplified the highest ideals of law enforcement and public service.

Deputy Utt faithfully served the citizens of Carroll County and the Commonwealth of Virginia with honor, integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others — a calling that began with his service as a volunteer firefighter with the Cana Volunteer Fire Department and continued through his service in the United States Air Force.

Following his military service, Deputy Utt joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, where his selfless spirit and unwavering dedication to the safety of the community earned him the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

On May 29, 2026, while responding to a welfare check in Carroll County, Deputy Utt made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of his duties — giving his life while serving and protecting others.

Deputy Utt’s actions illuminate the extraordinary courage and devotion to duty that define the law enforcement profession and demonstrated his willingness to place himself in harm’s way for the protection of his community. His sacrifice serves as a solemn reminder of the risks faced daily by law enforcement public servants who stand watch over our communities.

My heart is with his wife and small children, who should know a grateful Commonwealth thanks him for his service and sacrifice.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, June 5, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 3rd Day of June, 2026.

Gov. Spanberger