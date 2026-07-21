Virginia Tech presidential search committee meets for third time, stresses urgency

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s presidential search committee held its third meeting Monday at Torgersen Hall, spending more than three-quarters of the four-hour session behind closed doors to discuss active candidates as the university races to replace outgoing President Tim Sands.

Sands announced in April that he would be stepping down from his role. The Board of Visitors has been searching for his replacement since then.

Board of Visitors Vice Rector and search committee Chair Nancy Dye told the committee the process demands speed and flexibility, noting that competing universities are pursuing some of the same candidates.

“We must be nimble as a committee,” Dye said, addressing the committee. “As candidates we identify may very well be involved in other searches or being pursued by other universities. For example, the Clemson search involved two names on our list, one who took the presidency and another.”

Subcommittee to conduct candidate interviews

As the candidate pool narrows, Dye said the committee plans to form a smaller, representative subcommittee to conduct interviews and report back to the full Board of Visitors.

“We will be appointing a smaller, representative subcommittee who will participate in interviews with the candidates and make recommendations to the board of visitors,” Dye told the committee. “We will solicit inputs on questions and areas of interest from the search committee at large.”

Dye described the effort as a vigorous national and international search conducted in partnership with search firm Isaacson Miller, and pointed to recent high-profile searches at Clemson, Michigan State, the University of Florida, and Northeastern University as examples of how quickly the process can move.

When it comes to evaluating candidates, Dye said the committee is looking for a specific profile — not simply someone successful in their current role.

“We are looking for proven leaders experienced, crisis tested, with understanding of a large, complex land grant university,” she told the committee.

Survey reveals community priorities

Greg Esposito of Isaacson Miller told the search committee a community survey has drawn more than 2,000 responses so far. The results point to broad agreement on what the next president should bring to the job.

“The survey found strong consensus that the next president should demonstrate integrity, sound judgment, transparent leadership and a commitment to student success while prioritizing faculty and staff retention, financial sustainability, affordability, and the land grant mission,” Esposito said, addressing the committee.

Respondents also expressed a desire for visible, accessible leadership and a focus on strengthening Virginia Tech’s academic reputation and research excellence, Esposito said.

The survey respondents were predominantly alumni, making up about 77% of responses, and Blacksburg-centered, at about 92%, according to Esposito.