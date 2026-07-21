Virginia judge blocks statewide enforcement of new gun laws

BEDFORD CO., Va. – A Washington County Circuit Court judge has ruled that two gun laws recently passed by the Virginia General Assembly cannot be enforced anywhere in the commonwealth, leaving gun owners, law enforcement and legal experts watching closely as the case moves through the courts.

The ruling clarifies that an earlier injunction blocking the laws applies statewide, meaning neither Virginia State Police nor local law enforcement can enforce restrictions on the sale of certain assault-style firearms or new public carry restrictions while the legal challenge works its way through the courts. The ruling takes effect July 21, giving law enforcement and commonwealth’s attorneys time to review and comply.

Lawful gun owners voice concern

For Bedford County gun owner Freda Easterly, the debate hits close to home.

“Taking guns or restricting gun ownership and purchases from people who legally own them and have gone through all the right steps to obtain them — that isn’t going to change what’s going on on the other end,” Easterly said.

Easterly said her biggest concern centers on what future restrictions could mean for those who follow the law.

“I have no criminal history. I took a gun safety course. I qualified with my weapon. I keep my concealed weapons permit up. All my guns I purchased legally. And I feel like I’m doing everything the right legal way. And I shouldn’t be restricted on that because I’ve done nothing wrong,” she said.

Lawmakers weigh in

State Sen. Bill Stanley said he supports the court’s opinion, arguing that the laws went too far.

“It’s always a laudable goal to create more security in the communities, but in order to create security you can’t then take away the rights of the citizenry to protect themselves,” Stanley said.

Stanley also noted the confusion that surrounded the laws when they first took effect.

“A lot of people out there were confused. They couldn’t understand why something they bought on June 30 was now something they couldn’t buy on July 1,” he said.

Attorney general plans to appeal

Attorney General Jay Jones defended the intent behind the legislation, saying community safety remains the priority.

“We want to keep our communities safe. I’m a parent. I have two young boys. I want to make sure that they grow up in safe communities just like every other citizen here in Virginia,” Jones said.

Jones’ office has said it plans to appeal the injunction as the legal challenge moves forward. The case is expected to reach the Virginia Supreme Court.

Some who challenged the laws had assumed they applied statewide, but the attorney general had only intended the laws to be applied to a few localities and the State Police — a distinction that ultimately fueled further legal questions.

For Easterly, the uncertainty is hard to shake.

“But again, I’m concerned about my rights. Further down the road, could we lose our rights?” she said.