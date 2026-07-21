Over 4,000 AEP Customers in our area without power Tuesday

Over 4,000 AEP customers are without power due to weather in our area as of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to AEP’s outage map.

The current areas affected are as follows:

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Albermarle: 727

Amherst: 31

Bedford: 1,862

Buchanan: 52

Campbell: Fewer than 5

Carroll: 14

Floyd: 676

Franklin 23

Giles: Fewer than 5

Lynchburg: 406

Montgomery: Fewer than 5

Nelson: 103

Roanoke: 7

Roanoke City: Fewer than 5

10 News will continue to update this outage story. For more information and to report an outage, click here.