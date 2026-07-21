Over 4,000 AEP Customers in our area without power Tuesday
Over 4,000 AEP customers are without power due to weather in our area as of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to AEP’s outage map.
The current areas affected are as follows:
Albermarle: 727
Amherst: 31
Bedford: 1,862
Buchanan: 52
Campbell: Fewer than 5
Carroll: 14
Floyd: 676
Franklin 23
Giles: Fewer than 5
Lynchburg: 406
Montgomery: Fewer than 5
Nelson: 103
Roanoke: 7
Roanoke City: Fewer than 5
10 News will continue to update this outage story. For more information and to report an outage, click here.
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