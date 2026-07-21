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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Over 4,000 AEP Customers in our area without power Tuesday

10 News Digital Team

Appalachian Power prepares for possible outages

Over 4,000 AEP customers are without power due to weather in our area as of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to AEP’s outage map.

The current areas affected are as follows:

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  • Albermarle: 727
  • Amherst: 31
  • Bedford: 1,862
  • Buchanan: 52
  • Campbell: Fewer than 5
  • Carroll: 14
  • Floyd: 676
  • Franklin 23
  • Giles: Fewer than 5
  • Lynchburg: 406
  • Montgomery: Fewer than 5
  • Nelson: 103
  • Roanoke: 7
  • Roanoke City: Fewer than 5

10 News will continue to update this outage story. For more information and to report an outage, click here.

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