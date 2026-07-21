Police presence in Collinsville ends with suspect arrest

Authorities in the Southside area have confirmed that there is no threat to the public after a heavy police presence in the Collinsville area near Stone Memorial Church and the Thomas Road area drew community concern.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisting the Martinsville Police Department as officers served warrants on an individual in the area.

Recommended Videos

Ultimately, the suspect was taken into custody near Maplewood Apartments in Collinsville on warrants issued by the City of Martinsville. Authorities did not disclose further details about the warrants.

The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident.