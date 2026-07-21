LIST: 2026 school start dates for Central, Southwest Virginia

The school year is almost here, and many families in our region are already gearing up for the exciting year ahead.

To help you plan, we’ve compiled a full list of start dates for school districts across our region, which can be found below! Having trouble seeing it? Be sure to clear your cache.

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To find your school district, all you need to do is use the search function in the chart below.

We hope you have a great school year!