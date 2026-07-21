‘Load the Bus’ campaign kicks off July 31; here’s how you can help support local students

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom, and many families know just how expensive school supplies can be. With the upcoming ‘Load the Bus’ campaign coming up soon, you can help make sure students have everything they need to be set for success.

On July 31, WSLS will help kick off this year’s ‘Load the Bus’ campaign, partnering with Salem City, Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Craig County Public Schools. Buses will be parked outside Walmart stores across the Roanoke Valley ready to collect school supplies. You can drop off items from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2. Walmart store locations include:

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Salem Note: Salem locations benefit Salem City Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools



The goal of this initiative is to fill the bus with backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, crayons and more to help kids start the school year off strong. If you’re out of town or can’t make the events in-person, you can donate online using the Roanoke City Public Schools wish list, and the supplies will be shipped directly to RCPS.

Items that are especially needed include 1-inch 3-ring binders, washable markers, composition notebooks, folders, and scissors for younger students.

To learn more about the ‘Load the Bus’ campaign, click here.