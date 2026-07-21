Danville man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man has pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation and threat charges after authorities say he used social media to coerce minors into sending explicit images and then threatened to share those images with their friends, family and churches.

Jesus Diaz, 25, entered a guilty plea to:

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One count of making extortive threats to injure the reputation of another

Four counts of enticement of a minor

Court documents show that between July 2019 and 2024, Diaz used various social media platforms to target multiple minors, some as young as 13. In several cases, he threatened to leak their nude images if they did not send more explicit content as demanded or keep in contact.

Here’s a breakdown of the timeline of events, according to court documents:

July 2019 - November 2021: Diaz enticed a minor, identified in court documents as Minor 1, to send nude and sexually explicit photos and videos. The victim was about 13 or 14 years old at the time.

February 2024: After years without contact, Diaz messaged Minor 1 again, sending her explicit images and threatening to share them unless she added him as a friend on another platform. He continued to create new accounts after being blocked and accused her of “playing with his strings” and blamed her for “hurting him like this.” The victim reported the threats to Idaho authorities, who quickly identified Diaz as a suspect.

August 2022 - April 2024: Diaz targeted a second minor, Minor 2, who was between 15 and 17 years old. Officials say he enticed her to send nude photos and videos and recorded her during FaceTime calls. In 2024, he threatened to send a video of her showering to her high school unless she complied with his demands for more videos.

May 2024 - October 2024: Diaz used social media to entice a third minor, age 15, into sending nude and explicit images and videos.

August 2024 - November 2024: Diaz targeted a fourth minor, who was 16 and 17 years old during the abuse. When she expressed discomfort, Diaz threatened to leak her photos. She ultimately blocked him when she felt it was safe.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will aggressively target and prosecute online predators who coerce and exploit our children,” First Assistant United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci said. “I commend DHS Homeland Security Investigations, the City of Danville Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Customs and Border Patrol, the Idaho Office of Attorney General, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their assistance bringing this defendant to justice.”

HSI Washington, D.C. Special Agent in Charge Eric Weindorf added: “Diaz repeatedly exploited and extorted children he met online, using fear to force them into producing explicit material. This heartbreaking cycle has become increasingly common as children spend more time online. Following today’s guilty plea, Diaz faces substantial federal prison time for his crimes. This case was made possible by the courage of the victims who came forward and shared their experiences, providing the evidence needed to hold Diaz accountable. We want parents and children to know that if they have been victimized by someone like Diaz, they are not alone and help is available.”