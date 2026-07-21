What to know about Virginia’s Aug. 4 Primary Election: Early voting, deadlines and candidates

The Virginia Primary election is now just two weeks away and is set for Aug. 4. If you haven’t had the chance to cast an early vote ahead of Election Day, there’s still time.

You can take advantage of early in-person voting through Aug. 1, and apply for a ballot to be mailed to you through July 24. Plus, if you still need to register to vote or update your registration, July 24 is the last day to do so.

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In the region, several key races are on the ballot, including:

Democratic Primary

House of Representatives - Dist 5 Rob W. “T-ski” Tracinski Suzanne K. “Dr. K” Krzyzanowski Tom S. P. Perriello

House of Representatives - Dist 9 Joy A. Powers Adam Grayson Murphy Douglas E. Crockett

Montgomery Co. Sheriff E.F. “Ed” Hertling Jr. Tim Andrew Brown Greg D. “Waldo” Warden

Roanoke City Council Vivian Y. Sanchez-Jones Peter J. Volosin S. M. “Danny” Clawson Raekwon M. Moore Harvey D. Brookins



Republican Primary

U.S. Senate Bert Mizusawa Kim Farington David E. Williams

House of Representatives - Dist 5 Melanie V. Lucero John J. McGuire III - Incumbent



If you plan to vote in person, be sure to bring an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license, voter registration card, passport, employee ID, student ID, utility bill or bank statement. If you do not have an acceptable ID, you can still vote by signing an ID statement affirming your identity. For a detailed list of acceptable IDs, click here.

Virginia has an open primary system, which means voters do not register by political party and may choose which party’s primary ballot to cast. However, voters may only participate in one party’s primary for a given office.

Election Day is Aug. 4, and polls will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place and hours of operation, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.