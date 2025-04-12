Roanoke Foodshed Network hosts Reclaiming Our Roots: America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia

Photo of the sponsors for Reclaiming Our Roots: America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Foodshed Network is hosting “Reclaiming Our Roots: America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia,” an event that showcases the knowledge, experiences, and history of food sovereignty and traditional dietary practices for Indigenous Americans.

The event will feature Victoria Persinger Ferguson (enrolled citizen of the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia), and René Locklear White (active member of Lumbee Tribal Nation) as speakers. They plan to show how Native people incorporate contemporary methods to prepare traditional foods.

Recommended Videos

“As ethical compassionate citizens, we value our collective diversity today as we celebrate a vibrant and respectful future for all peoples together. Understanding and appreciating our Indigenous cultures is vital to recognizing the diverse fabric of our democracy and land that we all call home.” Locklear White

The event is on Saturday, April 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Fishburn Mansion. The event is free, and you can register here.