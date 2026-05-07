Soggy Thursday Morning, But a Dry Weekend Ahead!

Radar scans this morning show a few showers remaining in the Lynchburg and Southside areas. The remainder of the viewing area is dry this morning, but still breezy!

Yesterday’s cold front certainly lived up to its name, which is in part why our wind speeds are on the up and up, while our temperatures have decreased.

Radar Current as of 6AM (WSLS 2026)

Showers will exit within the next hour, but the temperatures will stay below average. Cloud cover behind this cold front will keep us very cool!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We are not alone in our below-average conditions, with much of the East Coast and even out towards the Midwest still cooler! This will change later on this week when our next weather maker arrives.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

The cold front brought beneficial rainfall totals, anywhere from a half to a quarter inch of rainfall.

Rain Totals (WSLS 2026)

Have a great day and don’t forget the umbrella!